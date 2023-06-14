Report: Number of fires caused by lithium batteries skyrocket across US

Firefighters on the First Coast are giving tips on how to minimize your risk.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of fires caused by lithium batteries soaring across the U.S, according to NBC.

When those batteries fail or overheat, they release gasses that can spark a fast-spreading fire. That fire can be difficult to extinguish, experts say.

Steps you can take to minimize the chances of fire:

Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory

Always follow the manufacturer's instrutions

Only use the battery that is deigned for device

Put batteries in device right away

Only use charging cored that came with device

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch

Do not throw batteries in the trash; instead take them to a battery recycling center

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facilities