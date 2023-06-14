Report: Number of fires caused by lithium batteries skyrocket across US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of fires caused by lithium batteries soaring across the U.S, according to NBC.
When those batteries fail or overheat, they release gasses that can spark a fast-spreading fire. That fire can be difficult to extinguish, experts say.
Firefighters on the First Coast are giving tips on how to minimize your risk.
Steps you can take to minimize the chances of fire:
- Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory
- Always follow the manufacturer's instrutions
- Only use the battery that is deigned for device
- Put batteries in device right away
- Only use charging cored that came with device
- Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch
- Do not throw batteries in the trash; instead take them to a battery recycling center
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facilities
- Home Depot- 855 Lane Avenue S
- Home Depot- 9520 Regency Sqaure Blvd.
- Home Depot - 9021 Southside Blvd.
- Home Depot- 1919 Wells Rd.
- Home Depot - 12721 Atlantic Blvd.
- Lowe's - 8054 Philips Highway
- Lowe's - 12945 Atlantic Blvd.
- Lowe's - 4040 Oldfield Crossing Dr.
- Lowe's- 5155 Lenox Ave
- Staples - 11111 San Jose Boulevard
- Staples - 5800 Beach Blvd.
- Staples - 4016 3rd St. S.
- UBreakiFix - 9823 Tapestry Park Cic. Unit 3
- UBreakiFix - 13529 Beach blvd. #204B
- UBreakiFix - 16 Blanding Boulevard
- Call2Recycle - Customer Service 1-877-723-1297
- Jacksonville HHW Facility- 2675 Commonwealth Ave.