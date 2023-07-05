Report: Jacksonville police officer threw unopened beer at woman's face

The victim stated that the incident occurred at a beach located on Black Creek, also known as 'Redneck Beach'. Officer Jamie Alexander was charged with battery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report sheds new light on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police officer who turned himself in on Monday after he was accused of battery.

Officer Jamie Alexander was involved in a "physical altercation" in Clay County on Saturday, police said.

The report says that deputies responded to the Middleburg Boat Ramp located at 3788 Main Street in reference to a disturbance call for service. Once on scene, the victim stated that she and Alexander has traveled to a small beach located on Black Creek, also known as 'Redneck Beach'.

The victim says she was in the water and the defendant was on the back of the boat when she approached him to ask why he was in a bad mood and not speaking to anyone.

The victim told police that he then threw an unopened can of beer at her, striking her in the mouth. Officials noted a small cut above her lip and a cut on her right index finger.

The victim told police she had two mixed cocktails and that Alexander had about 11 beers at that point.

Alexander was arrested on charges of battery (touch or strike), a first-degree misdemeanor offense.

Alexander has been with JSO for more than 13 years, Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said in a press release.

Alexander was working for the Patrol Support Division in the Specialized Patrol section at the time of his arrest.

He has been administratively reassigned while his case is being investigated, Hancock said.

A mugshot for Alexander will not be released at this time because he is a police officer.