Report: Former city sports and entertainment chief falsified records, created toxic work environment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former head of the Jacksonville's Sports and Entertainment Office violated city purchasing rules, falsified records, and created a hostile work environment, according to a report by the city’s Office of Inspector General.

The report comes 16 months after Ryan Ali resigned as the head of the city’s Division of Sports and Entertainment. At the time, he said he was confident the Inspector General investigation would clear him of wrongdoing.

First Coast News reached out to Mayor Lenny Curry, who appointed Ali.

"I’m grateful to our new inspector general for his work expediting this report and its findings," said Curry. "The subject of this report no longer works for the City of Jacksonville. Since his departure, we have adopted new practices to ensure incidents like those listed can and will be prevented."

Ali’s attorney James Poindexter declined comment beyond the responses included in the report, which say the allegations were rooted in Ali’s attempt to overhaul the division and get rid of waste and overtime.

According to the report, the following allegations were substantiated by the inspector general’s report.

Allegation 1: Violation of COJ Procurement Code: Ali procured services in a manner contrary to the COJ Procurement Code by circumventing the procurement process.

Finding: Substantiated.

Allegation 2: Violation of COJ Directives 0532 and 0528: Ali exhibited behaviors that created a climate of hostility and intimidation in the DSE work environment.

Finding: Substantiated

Allegation 3: Falsification of Time and Attendance Records: Ali falsified his time and attendance records for October 17, 2019, and October 18, 2019.

Finding: Substantiated.

Allegation 4: Misuse of COJ Resources: Ali used COJ-owned equipment for personal use.