Report: Florida police chief Anthony Rickerson dies in crash

The vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 143 when it struck a deer that was in the roadway.

JASPER, Florida — Jasper Police Chief Anthony Rickerson died in a vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to WTXL.

In a crash report from The Florida Highway Patrol, troopers say a Jasper Police Department vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 143 around 10:30 p.m. when it struck a deer that was in the roadway.

The vehicle then exited the roadway and hit a tree before catching on fire, FHP says.

FHP says the sole occupant of the vehicle, Rickerson, was pronounced dead on scene.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office shared condolences on Facebook.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Police Chief Tony Rickerson of the Jasper Police Department due to a devastating traffic crash last night, which claimed his life. Our hearts ache for the entire law enforcement community, the Jasper Police Department, and most importantly, Chief Rickerson's family and friends.

Chief Rickerson was a dedicated and passionate leader, committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Jasper.

In this challenging time, the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at the Jasper Police Department. We extend our deepest condolences and offer our full support to Chief Rickerson's family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

We ask that you keep Chief Rickerson's loved ones and the Jasper Police Department in your thoughts and prayers."