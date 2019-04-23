JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI is investigating SharedLabs' founder and former CEO, according to three people familiar with the company's finances who say they have been interviewed by agents.

The FBI's investigation is focused on whether Jason Cory, who resigned as CEO at the SharedLab's board's request earlier this month, embezzled about $305,000 from the company, according to those who spoke to agents.

"Under Department of Justice policy, the FBI cannot confirm nor deny the existence or status of an investigation," an FBI spokesperson told the Business Journal by email.

A February board presentation reviewed by the Business Journal says that Cory directed payments to Gambit Matrix LLC, a company that shared Cory's mailing address and bank account number. The presentation accused Cory of faking an invoice and a contract to make the payments to Gambit seem legitimate.

Gambit Matrix was one of the Cory-related entity that donated to organizations tied to Mayor Lenny Curry at the same time SharedLabs was seeking $535,000 in city and state incentives. In March 2018, Gambit contributed $8,000 to Mayor Lenny Curry's political committee, Jacksonville on the Rise, while Cory and SharedLabs each donated $1,000 to Curry's re-election campaign on the same day.

These donations were the first and only to any candidate by Gambit, SharedLabs or Cory, according to city and state records.

SharedLabs later got the incentives, which were conditional on the company moving 107 jobs downtown at an average salary of about $53,000. The company forfeited the incentives this month citing a need to "reassess" future hiring since Cory's exit. None of the incentives had been paid to SharedLabs, according to a city spokesperson.

Through his attorney, Mitchell Stone, Cory has denied that he embezzled any funds, with Stone saying it was a dispute about payment authorization. Cory did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Previously, Cory was accused of embezzling from another Jacksonville-based company he founded in 2012, Atherio Inc.

