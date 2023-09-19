Human error caused St. Augustine plane crash that killed 2 in 2021, report says

A flight instructor was with a prospective student when they crashed at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in June 2021. The final NTSB report was released Tuesday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A flight instructor caused the crash that killed both him and a prospective student during a discovery flight in June 2021, according to the final report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

These flights are 30 minute introductions for people interested in joining the Florida Flyers Flight Academy, which was listed in crash reports as the aircraft operator.

The report, released Tuesday, says that the flight instructor was controlling the plane when it crashed. The report says there were no issues with the plane at the time of the crash, and pointed to the pilot exceeding the "critical angle of attack" when landing.

This caused the plane to crash into the runway at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

There was some damage to the plane, but nothing that would have caused this accident, the NTSB ruled.

The instructor, a 27-year-old man, and the prospective student, a 19-year-old female, were killed.