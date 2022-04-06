Report: Couple charged after carjacking ruse leads to kidnapping in the Norwood area Friday

The victim saw a woman screaming on the side of the road. When he stopped to help her, the couple told him to get in the backseat and stole his car, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and a woman are behind bars after an apparent carjacking scheme in the Norwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Joshu'an Stripling, 27, and Christina Sprague, 38, were charged with carjacking with a firearm, kidnapping and resisting an officer.

Police say around 2 a.m., Officer D. Taylor was dispatched to 1040 Golfair Boulevard in reference to a carjacking.

The victim told police that he left a friend's residence at the Boathouse Apartments on Century 21 Drive when he saw Sprague screaming on the side of the road.

The victim told police after stopping to help her, Stripling got into the driver's seat of the victim's truck and told the victim to get into the back.

The arrest report says Sprague got into the front seat of the truck, and a second unknown male suspect entered the back seat of the truck.

JSO says Stripling proceeded to drive around town with the victim in the back seat of the truck against his will, and ultimately arrived at the back of a hotel. Police say the victim then managed to escape by fleeing on foot.

Police say a BOLO for the listed vehicle and suspects was issued over the radio by patrol. While on scene with the victim, officers located the victim's vehicle and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

Officer M. Herrera reported the victim's vehicle came to a stop in the 1200 block of Dyal Street and multiple occupants fled on foot.

Stripling was arrested with the assistance of a police service dog, police say.