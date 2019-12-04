ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A child was reportedly bitten by a shark near a St. Johns County condominium Friday.

The reported bite occurred in the 8100 block of A1A south in Crescent Beach by the Four Winds Condominiums.

A witness on scene says the victim appeared to be a girl.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, and a witness says the girl is being transported to a local hospital.

According to data from the University of Florida, St. Johns County ranks number one in the First Coast with 42 shark attacks since 1882.

First Coast News will update this story as we obtain more information.