Boat makes it back to shore after taking on water near St. Mary's inlet

The vessel is reportedly a 41-foot Sea Ray.
Credit: NCSO

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says a boat has made is safely back to shore after it took on water at the mouth of the St. Mary's inlet.

The vessel is reportedly a 41-foot Sea Ray. It reportedly took a wave over the bow, which shattered out the windshields and filled the cockpit full of water.   

Officials say it was sable to make it to Fernandina safely.

First Coast News is working to gather additional information regarding how many people were on board and their current condition. 

This is a developing story.

