Report: Average price of gas reaches all-time high in the U.S.

For the third consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has risen, climbing 13.6 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The US national average price of gasoline has risen to $4.351 per gallon, the highest ever recorded, according to a tweet from Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

This beats out the previous high of $4.350/gal on March 10.

De Haan reports that the average price is a culmination of last week's $9/bbl rise in oil. But there could be good news on the horizon. He says a big drop in oil Monday will slow the rise in gas prices if it sticks.

"But typically, the drops haven't stayed around," he tweets.

The national average is up 19.6 cents from a month ago and $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.52 per gallon.

Looking to save some cash?

Georgia's gas tax holiday is scheduled to end May 31. The Peach State's gas tax is 29 cents per gallon. Florida is scheduled to have a one-month gas tax holiday in October, the state gas tax is 26.5 cents per gallon.