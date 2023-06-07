Report: 8-year-old killed, baby and 3-year-old injured in St. Johns County crash

The crash happened at Mile Marker 326 Thursday night, shutting down I-95 North for hours.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl from Kannapolis, North Carolina, was killed in a crash in St. Johns County Thursday night, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Another passenger, a female whose age is listed as unknown, was seriously injured. A 36-year-old man was also seriously injured.

A 3-year-old girl who was in the car suffered minor injuries. A 6-month-old baby who was in the car also suffered minor injuries.

The children were inside a Lexus GX460 that was involved in a collision with a semitruck.

FHP says the Lexus was traveling North in the center lane of I-95 near Mile Marker 326. A semitruck with a trailer attached was stopped in the northbound center lane "due to traffic congestion," with another vehicle stopped behind it.

The driver of the Lexus failed to see the stopped cars and swerved to the left, lost control and spun towards the center lane. The front of the car hit the left rear of the trailer.