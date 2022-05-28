Video: Car crashes into Jacksonville Beach bar

Repairs continue on Ginger's Place after a car crashed into the bar early Saturday morning.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A very scary scene was caught on video. The owner of Ginger's Place in Jacksonville Beach shared surveillance footage of a car smashing into her bar just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Samantha Robenolt tells First Coast News that two cars got into an accident on 3rd Street South in Jacksonville Beach, and one of the cars slammed into her building.

Fortunately, the staff left the bar just minutes before the accident. Robenolt says that the people in the cars were able to leave the scene with no major injuries.

Saturday morning, a few of the bar's regulars and workers came to Ginger's Place to try and repair the bar, all without being asked to help.

"It means everything to us because we're a big regular bar," said Robenolt. "We're a 'Cheers' bar where everybody knows everybody, everybody's just here helping out, it's awesome."

Robenolt added that she hopes to be open for business Saturday, but of course that depends on how many repairs can be completed during the afternoon.