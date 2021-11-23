Reopening date announced for Main Library in Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center became the city's Regeneron Antibody Treatment site back in August.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Main Library in Jacksonville will reopen to the public in December, following weeks of serving as a monoclonal antibody treatment center.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted out the update Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm pleased to announce that beginning 12/13, the main branch of the jax library will reopen to the public," he tweeted. "We are fortunate to have a dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases in the City of Jax, allowing us to move the monoclonal antibody treatment to an alternate location."

The Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center became the city's Regeneron Antibody Treatment site back in August.

The monoclonal antibody treatment treated patients 12 and older who had been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19.

The Regeneron Antibody Treatment will be moved from the Main Library to the Joseph Lee Center (5120 Perry St. – 32208) on Friday, December 10. The hours of operation will remain unchanged, Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.