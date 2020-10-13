Renter cited for having 10 chickens, 20 birds at her Arlington residence

The City of Jacksonville sent a code enforcement citation to a new resident at a home because she has chickens without a permit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A conflict over chickens is ruffling some feathers in an Arlington neighborhood.

A renter recently moved into a home with 10 chickens and 20 birds. She says she didn’t know she needed a permit for the chickens, but some residents complained about them.

The residence along Lenczyk Drive West has a dog barking but two coops filled with quiet chickens and birds. One neighbor, who didn’t wish to be identified says he met the residents two weeks ago.

“I have no problems with them all," the neighbor said. "I would like to get some eggs from them to tell you the truth."

Others don’t feel the same way. A woman filed a complaint with the City of Jacksonville two weeks ago after the neighbors moved in saying the chicken coops are a blight and against the law.

Miriam Rivera, a single mom who moved into the home speaks fluent Spanish and answered our questions through a translator. Rivera says she didn’t know that her neighbors had a complaint about the chickens. Rivera plans on getting a permit for the chickens because she says they are like pets to her children. She says it's one way for the kids to have a healthy distraction from their school routine.

She has to go to court on Oct. 19. Rivera says she went to the Duval County Tax Collector to get the permit but they didn’t give her enough information on how to fill out the paperwork.

Rivera is unaware of which neighbors complained about the issue.

The property owner tells First Coast News she rents the home out through a management company and didn’t know the chickens were moving in.

According to a copy of the citation, Rivera has until Oct. 21 to obtain a permit, get rid of the chickens or face a $255 fine.

Rivera would like to keep them and one neighbor feels the same way.

“Some people in this neighborhood should mind their business," the neighbor said. "I don’t know why they are complaining about it.”

The neighbor adds that he thinks the Rivera family is hardworking.