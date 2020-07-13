Renewed call for removal of Baker County Courthouse mural with KKK members depicted

The Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers is asking the chief judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit to order the removal of the mural.

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A controversy surrounding the large mural found at the entrance of the Baker County Courthouse has been reignited, as Florida's statewide association for criminal defense attorneys calls for its removal.

The mural, which was commissioned in the late 1990s, features depictions of historical aspects of Baker County, including three Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members riding horses at the top of the mural's third panel.

"The courthouse is a place where we dispense justice," said Mitch Stone, President of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys (FACDL). "The Ku Klux Klan did not represent justice."

Stone said the depiction of the KKK members should not have a place in the courthouse and that attorneys and those on trial going into court in the building should not have to encounter a portrayal of the racist hate group.

"The Ku Klux Klan was an organization that dealt in terror, that their goals were to disenfranchise certain people from the system, to suppress voting, to essentially create a form of vigilantism that terrorized certain segments of the population so they could not participate and get a fair shake," Stone said.

In prior years, First Coast News reported on efforts to remove the mural. Back in 2017, a petition gathered more than 8,000 signatures to remove it in the wake of the Charlottesville incident.

First Coast News spoke with 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Cervone about what would have to happen to remove the mural.

Cervone said that years ago it was decided that the county would oversee areas of the courthouse outside of courtrooms, meaning the entryway where the mural is located. Because of county oversight, the Baker County Board of Commissioners would have the final call.

While not taking an official position, Cervone said the portion of the mural depicting the KKK members is "rather unobtrusive and certainly not a prominent feature."

"I have not heard anybody say anything about being offended or objecting to it in the years since the matter was first resolved, and that's quite a long time ago now," Cervone said. "Sometimes I think people are looking for things to be offended at."

Jim McGauley, publisher of the Baker County Press, knew the artist who created the mural for years: Gene Barber.

McGauley said Barber wrote a column on the history of Baker County for years, and that he believes Barber purposefully kept the portion of the mural depicting the KKK small.

"If you look at the relative size of the KKK thing, you get a good idea of what was going through Gene's mind," McGauley said. "He would never, I don't think, want to eliminate it completely."

Following FACDL's call for the mural's removal, McGauley said he believes it should stay as a historical depiction of the good and the bad in Baker County.

"It just speaks to Gene's personality very much so. He would look at that as a roadmap to how he looked at this county," he said.

FACDL released the following statement on the matter:

"The Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers calls for the immediate removal of the entry mural in the Baker County Courthouse in Macclenny, Florida, which depicts horseback riders in KKK robes. This mural, in the words of the artist, was meant to portray the area’s history and culture through the decades. That is a laudable goal, because understanding history is our bedrock. But especially when seen through today’s lens, parts of the mural make it a reprehensible reminder of an unjust and racist past in our area. The mural is prominently located in the center of the first floor of the public area of the county courthouse. It has no place in any public building or park, and it certainly has no place in a judicial building. This mural is anathema to our system of justice and depicts everything a judicial system should oppose: racial discrimination, racial supremacy, terrorism and vigilantism.