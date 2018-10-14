ST. JOHN'S COUNTY — A group in St. John’s County called the Renegade Volunteers is gathering several supplies to bring to Panama City by this weekend.

“We decided to do our own thing,” Eve Dreyer said.

All six members wanted to help others in need, but they say they couldn’t work with other organizations due to busy schedules.

That’s why Eve Dreyer and the rest of the renegade volunteers created their group.

They started helping their own friends and family in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

“My grandmother’s house, when we came back and her family pictures were floating around my ankles,” Alex Shakar said.

Now their attention is turning to Panama City, one of many areas devastated by Hurricane Michael.

The renegades are collecting all kinds of goods for those in need.

“Water, food, baby items, we’re making little hygiene bags, a toothbrush, razor, toothpaste, stuff like that,” Dreyer said.

They plan to load up their trucks this weekend and head to the Panhandle. They also plan on loading a semi-truck full of supplies for a delivery in two weeks.

“For these people, they’re going to go back to a house that’s just a slab. Everything that was their family, that they couldn’t pack up in a car and take with them is gone…Hopefully, when we get over there I can offer some emotional support because they’re going to need it,” Suzanne Trefry said.

Anyone interested in donating supplies to the group can contact Eve Dreyer on Facebook.

© 2018 WTLV