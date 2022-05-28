x
Renderings released for new skate park in Riverside

A representative for the City of Jacksonville says the construction start date has yet to be determined.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new skate park in the Riverside area is planned as part of new project that's meant to help revitalize and beautify the area.

The project also includes an Emerald Trail connection between the Fuller Warren bike/pedestrian ramp and Riverside Park, a plaza space and a flexible lawn area.

A representative for the City of Jacksonville says the construction start date has yet to be determined, however, it's set to follow the Fuller Warren bridge work completion.

The estimated cost of the project is $8.8 million, which will be funded by FDOT and City CIP funds.

Credit: City of Jacksonville
Plans for a skate park in Riverside
Credit: City of Jacksonville
Plans for a skate park in Riverside
Credit: City of Jacksonville
Plans for a skate park in Riverside

