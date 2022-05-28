Renderings released for new skate park in Riverside

A representative for the City of Jacksonville says the construction start date has yet to be determined.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new skate park in the Riverside area is planned as part of new project that's meant to help revitalize and beautify the area.

The project also includes an Emerald Trail connection between the Fuller Warren bike/pedestrian ramp and Riverside Park, a plaza space and a flexible lawn area.

