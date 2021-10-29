Removal of Pride flag at St. Johns County high school sparks controversy, protest

The flag was displayed in the classroom used by the gay-straight alliance at Allen D. Nease High School.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Public School administrators removed a Pride flag from a classroom used by a high school's gay-straight alliance this week, fueling a demonstration by students.

The controversy over the Pride flag at Allen D. Nease High School all started when a right-wing social media influencer shared an image of it, and now many students are pushing back.

“We were actually really upset," Sara Bloomberg said.

Sara Bloomberg is president of House of Prism, an LGBTQIA+ organization based out of St. Augustine.

“To an LGBTQIA+ youth who is raised in this society that is completely heterosexist to be brave enough to even know that you’re LGBTQIA+ is a huge thing," Bloomberg said.

Some students in that community and their allies organized a rally at the high school to protest the pride flag being taken down.

“We know that the youth that are LGBTQIA+ need to feel safe and supported in their schools," Bloomberg said.

Christina H. Langston, a spokeswoman for the school district, sent First Coast News this statement:

"Please note the attached School Board Policy 9.043 and Political Activity Guidelines. In the guidelines, Political Activity is inclusive of 'activities in connection with political campaigns for public office, proposed constitutional amendments or other referendum issues, political movements, political causes, and political parties and organizations.' Political signs and any other political materials 'pertaining to regulated political activity as defined, shall not be displayed or distributed on School District property.'

Please note that these rules do not apply to students, in fact yesterday students put flyers around the school and students regularly show their support for candidates or causes through their apparel.

We have received emails on both sides of this issue. Other examples of flags that can be, and have been, controversial is Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, etc."

However, Bloomberg says taking the flag down is a larger issue.

“To remove these flags is actually a human rights issue, not a political issue," she said.

House of Prism has started a change.org petition.

Some students are organizing and asking the school to reverse its decision.