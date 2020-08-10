Removal of Golden Ray shipwreck delayed again over anchor issue

SAVANNAH, Ga. — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Officials have again delayed removal of an overturned cargo ship that's been partially submerged along the Georgia coast for more than a year.

The multi-agency command in charge of salvaging the Golden Ray said Wednesday that plans to start cutting the ship apart in October are being pushed back several weeks. That's because engineers have to troubleshoot a problem with the anchoring system for the floating crane that will cut the ship into giant chunks.