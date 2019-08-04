Sea turtle nesting begins in May and St. Johns County authorities are asking residents to help protect the turtles' natural habitat.

Residents can do so by observing all nesting season laws and regulations starting May 1:

Until Oct. 31, vehicular traffic will be allowed on the beach between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Beachfront properties must eliminate interior and exterior lights because they may disrupt nesting sea turtles

Refrain from using fireworks and open fires on the beach

Remove ruts and fill in holes left by vehicles and sandcastle building

Remove all chairs, umbrellas or canopies from the beach before dark

Try not to use flashlights

Avoid entering sand dunes and conservation zones (15 feet sea ward of the dune line)

Never approach sea turtle s emerging from, or returning to the sea . Nesting sea turtle s are vulnerable, timid, and can be easily frightened away

The volleyball court lights at the St. Johns County Pier will also turn on at sunset and turn off at 9 p.m. to reduce light that may disrupt nesting sea turtles.