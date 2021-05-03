Remembering Willie Washington: Putnam County's first Black deputy dies at 82

In 1974, he became the sheriff’s office's first Black law enforcement officer.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Willie Washington was a trailblazer. He was the first man black man in law enforcement in Putnam County. Wednesday night, at the age of 82, he died.

Washington has also served on the Welaka Town Council for decades.

Welaka is a tiny town in Putnam County, but Washington was big deal.

"He was such an incredible person. Larger than life," Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach reminisced about Washington Thursday morning.

In the 1960s, Washington was elected to the town council in Weklaka. He was not allowed into the town hall to be sworn in because of segregation laws in place at the time.

One of his daughters, Kathy Washington remembers when he won the elections, people drove down the streets honking their horns with excitement.

For decades now, Washington has served on that same town council. The meeting room is even named after him.

In 1974, he became Putnam County Sheriff’s first Black law enforcement officer.

And on his application, question 29 asked, "Are you now or have you ever been a member of the KKK?" To which, he wrote "no."

Colonel Joseph Wells said, "That shows you what the times were and the challenges he faced... opening the gate to other African Americans in law enforcement to Putnam County."

Karen Washington remembers her father telling her during his early years with the sheriff's office that he could take the lead on a scene if it involved a white man. She said he could assist, but not "do the scene."

Wells served with Washington in the southern part of Putnam County. He remembers Washington knew many people and the history of the area. That knowledge came in handy in crime-solving.

"We called him WW," Wells smiled.

Washington served 35 years with the sheriff’s office, interrupted for a few years when he was the Welaka Police chief.

Deloach said, "He was the most compassionate Southern gentleman you’ll ever meet in your life."

Washington’s personnel file is full of commendations for solving crimes, catching a bank robber, and consoling people in their times of grief.

As Deloach flipped through it, he said, "It’s like opening up a history book at the Sheriff’s Office."

Washington was active in the church. He literally helped lay the foundation of the local EME church building in the 1950s.

Washington’s daughters said he was devoted to public service.

Kathy Washington said, "I think it was because of the era he came up in. Basically promoting the idea that black people do have a say, that we are human."

Washington served with a smile.

"That laugh was contagious," Deloach remembered. "He laughed with his whole body."