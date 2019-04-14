JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families who have lost loved ones to violence came together Saturday.

The event was part of the National Crime Victims Rights Week -- helping those families rebuild their lives through services and programs in Jacksonville.

Dozens were on-hand to release butterflies as a symbol of life. Those lost in violent acts were remembered in the service as well.

In 2019 alone, 38 murders were reported in the City of Jacksonville, according to records from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Beverly McClain is trying to reach those families and many more. She said it’s a way to connect and support each other.

“I know that somebody in somebody’s family that lost someone to this violence in the streets. Don’t forget about them, don’t shut down. Come out. Meet others just like yourself and love one another,” McClain said.