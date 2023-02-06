Remembering local victims of gun violence; Jacksonville community marches to demand end to violence

Across the country, more than 100 Americans are killed by gun violence every day and another 200 are wounded. A local group is marching to end the violence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of Jacksonville residents remembered local victims of gun violence on Friday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The group is marching to end the violence.

Two Jacksonville families say their families were ripped apart by gun violence. They say days like today are meant to honor those lost, but it brings back painful memories.

"In June of 2018, I lost my oldest son to gun violence," mother Rhonda Phillips said.

23-year-old Leon Bennett was shot and killed following a fight near a Jacksonville Beach restaurant. His mother Rhonda Phillips described him as the glue that kept the family together.

"He had a sister and two brothers. He did leave behind also, two boys at the time," Phillips said.

Retired JSO Detective Kim Varner also lost his son to gun violence.

"One morning he woke up to his car. And some people some guys drove by Shouting, shouting and they killed him right in front of the house about five something in the morning, Retired JSO Detective Kim Varner said.

Moms Demand Action Volunteer Katie Hathaway says there are many actions she hopes can be taken locally to reduce gun violence.

"That could be rolling out public education campaigns on secure storage to prevent children from accessing guns and providing gun locks for families. We should be funding more violence intervention and prevention programs and more sustained investment in the communities most impacted here in Jacksonville," Moms Demand Action Katie Hathaway said.

The city of Jacksonville Beach and Atlantic Beach acknowledged June 2nd as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

First Coast News reached out to both Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Mayor-elect Donna Deegan for a discussion about gun violence in Jacksonville, but both were unavailable Friday.

"I think they're looking forward to working together to make Jacksonville a better place to live as far as crime is concerned. I will say that they both are. They both love this city and they're looking forward to making Jacksonville a better place," Varner said.

Varner says he hopes for more gun regulation. Phillips says she has one message for the community:

"There's more to life than picking up a gun and taking a life and I just wish our young men and women would value each other, become more united, and stop with all this gun violence," Phillips said.