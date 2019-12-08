JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends gathered Sunday afternoon to remember 7-year-old Heidy Villanueva, who was killed exactly one year ago by a stray bullet on 103rd Street in Jacksonville.

Heidy's loved ones released doves in memory of Heidy at McGirts Creek Regional Park on the Westside.

"It's something so beautiful, but at the same time, so sad," said a translator for Heidy's family.

7-year-old Heidy Villanueva was shot and killed while waiting with her father for her mother to be released from work. She was caught in the crossfire of a nearby shootout.

Facebook

Heidy was sitting inside a car with her father at a shopping plaza when a shooting broke out between two individuals. A stray bullet struck Heidy in the head, killing her just days before she was supposed to start her first day in the first grade.

RELATED: 'Instead of building walls let’s invest in our children,' family of Heidy Villanueva says

"[Her father] has tried to keep his mind busy and not think of what is going on," the translator said. "There's no second, though, that he doesn't remember the day."

The suspects were caught on camera and soon arrested.

Two of the suspects, Abrion Price and Trevonte Pheonix, pleaded guilty to her murder and are awaiting sentencing.

"They did something stupid and ruined my life and her life," Heidy's father said via the translator.

"God can forgive them," Heidy's mother said.

Before the shooting, Heidy and her family had recently moved from Honduras to the United States for a chance at a better life. Heidy's body was sent back to Honduras to be laid to rest.

RELATED: "She came here for a better life;" 7-year-old had 4 relatives murdered before escaping Honduras