Remembering 9/11 across the First Coast

Cities, military groups, first responders and more will hold ceremonies and memorial events to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, marks 19 years since the terror attacks in New York City, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

Across the First Coast, cities, military groups, first responders and more will hold ceremonies and memorial events to honor the lives lost.

Lake City

The Lake City Police and Fire Departments will recognize and honor the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our Nation. The service will be held in the front of the Public Safety building beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Naval Station Mayport

On Friday, Sept. 11, Naval Station Mayport will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the terrorist attacks that occurred 19 years ago.

The ceremony will begin with a prayer of remembrance and address from the installation chaplain and an arrangement of emergency vehicles will flank the installation’s flagstaff. Morning colors, or the raising of the national ensign, will be conducted ceremoniously to conclude the observance. Additionally, all ships will sound four prolonged blasts at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03 in observation of the 4 separate attacks that took place during 9/11.

We all remember where we were on this day 19 years ago. Almost 3,000 people died from the terror attacks. May we never forget those who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives to save others. #September11 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) September 11, 2020

St. Augustine Fire Department

The City of St. Augustine will hold its annual Ceremony of Remembrance, a community gathering to remember those who died in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will be held at the St. Augustine Fire Department's main station at 101 Malaga St. at 8:30 a.m.

The public is invited to participate, while following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Masks will be available to anyone who needs one. The ceremony will also be broadcast live online at the fire department's Facebook page.

The 15-minute program will include a presentation of the colors, invocation by Father Tom Willis, Pastor and Rector of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, a musical presentation and remarks by St. Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles.