JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The remains of a Jacksonville man killed in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack has finally been accounted for 77 years later, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Navy Seaman First Class Herbert J. Poindexter, Jr., 24, was aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma while it was at Pearl Harbor during the attack by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized, killing 429 crewmen, including Poindexter, the DPAA said.

In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service began working to identify fallen U.S. personnel but were only able to confirm the identities of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma during that time.

Years later, in November 2015, efforts resumed to identify the remaining personnel from the ship. Scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis to finally identify Poindexter, the DPAA said.

Poindexter was initially buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific but will be buried again on June 21 in Jacksonville.

The DPAA said over 400,000 Americans died while serving in World War II and that there are still 72,731 who still remain unaccounted for.