Registration open for free JaxParks Spring Break Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Online registration for the free JaxParks Spring Break Camp will begin Tuesday at noon.
Full-day sites will open on March 8 and go through March 12. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free extended care is available, with drop-off starting at 7:30 a.m.
Campers will enjoy arts and crafts, fitness activities, sports and games at one of the seven participating community centers in the city.
Camp locations:
Balis Center
1513 LaSalle St. - 32207
904-306-2148
Cuba Hunter Center
3620 Bedford Rd - 32207
904-858-1366
Emmett Reed Center
1093 W. 6th St. - 32209
904-630-0958
Henry T Jones Center
3856 Grant Rd. - 32207
904-399-0615
Robert F Kennedy Center
1133 Iona St. - 32206
904-630-0933
Lewis Cobb Center
4511 Portsmouth Dr. - 32208
904-765-6753
Mary Lena Gibbs Center
6974 Wilson Blvd. - 32210
904-573-3153
Learn more about the camps on the City’s website.
Register your kids for Spring Break Camp 2021! Registration begins Tuesday, Feb. 16 at noon.
Register here tinyurl.com/JaxParksSpringBreakCamp2021.