Registration open for free JaxParks Spring Break Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Online registration for the free JaxParks Spring Break Camp will begin Tuesday at noon.

Full-day sites will open on March 8 and go through March 12. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free extended care is available, with drop-off starting at 7:30 a.m.

Campers will enjoy arts and crafts, fitness activities, sports and games at one of the seven participating community centers in the city.

Camp locations:

Balis Center

1513 LaSalle St. - 32207

904-306-2148



Cuba Hunter Center

3620 Bedford Rd - 32207

904-858-1366



Emmett Reed Center

1093 W. 6th St. - 32209

904-630-0958



Henry T Jones Center

3856 Grant Rd. - 32207

904-399-0615



Robert F Kennedy Center

1133 Iona St. - 32206

904-630-0933



Lewis Cobb Center

4511 Portsmouth Dr. - 32208

904-765-6753



Mary Lena Gibbs Center

6974 Wilson Blvd. - 32210

904-573-3153

Learn more about the camps on the City’s website.

Register your kids for Spring Break Camp 2021! Registration begins Tuesday, Feb. 16 at noon.