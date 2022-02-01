Reginald Gaffney, Jr. announces run for Jacksonville City Council

Gaffney, Jr., a Jacksonville native, earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Florida A&M University, and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Phoenix, Jacksonville Campus.

“We are facing a dramatically changing world, " said Gaffney, Jr. in a press release. "The Coronavirus Pandemic has fundamentally changed our economy, and how we live and interact with one another. Affordable housing isn’t just a need, it’s essential for everything else to work.... my vision for District 7 is to help build a safe community with economic vitality and sustainability despite the many obstacles we have and will face.”