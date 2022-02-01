Reginald Gaffney, Jr. announces run for Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Reginald Gaffney, Jr. announced his candidacy for City Council District 7. It's a position that his father, Reginald Gaffney Sr., currently holds.
Gaffney, Jr., a Jacksonville native, earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Florida A&M University, and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Phoenix, Jacksonville Campus.
He has been employed at Community Rehabilitation Center for 14 years and oversees three of CRC’s behavioral health facilities.
“We are facing a dramatically changing world, " said Gaffney, Jr. in a press release. "The Coronavirus Pandemic has fundamentally changed our economy, and how we live and interact with one another. Affordable housing isn’t just a need, it’s essential for everything else to work.... my vision for District 7 is to help build a safe community with economic vitality and sustainability despite the many obstacles we have and will face.”
To learn more about the campaign, visit www.Reggie4Seven.com.