Regeneron treatment center moved from Jacksonville Main Library to new location

The hours of operation will remain unchanged and will continue to operate Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Regeneron Antibody Treatment Center in Jacksonville will be relocated starting this Friday.

The State of Florida, in partnership with the City of Jacksonville, announced the center will be moved from the Main Library to the Joseph Lee Center located at 5120 Perry St. on Dec. 10.

The hours of operation will remain unchanged and will continue to operate Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Regeneron Antibody Treatment was first offered at the Main Library on Aug. 17, 2021. To date, 11,352 patients have been able to receive the treatment at this location.

Beginning Friday, crews will begin disinfecting the facility at all touchpoints and fogging the space with an aerosol process called Evaclean.