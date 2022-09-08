Regency Square Mall plagued with empty stores, mold and water leaks

Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals decades ago but empty stores, mold, and water leaks plague Regency Square Mall today.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals.

Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty.

Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty.

“It's not a pleasant place to be anymore," Jacksonville resident Jeremy Ollar said.

Empty stores, mold, and water leaks plague Regency Square Mall.

“Clearly the mall has fallen into disrepair," Ollar said.

Jacksonville resident Andrew Mayorga says he remembers hanging out there as a teenager. However, after a recent visit, he says it's not what it used to be.

“There was an arcade," Jacksonville resident Andrew Mayorga said. "We spent a lot of time there. There was an octagon, we'd hang out in the back. There was even putt putt golf and movie theater. A Hot Topic, an old toy store used to be here."

Councilmember Joyce Morgan says only a fraction of the stores that used to be there are still in business, and she doesn't expect them to stay much longer.

"I know that there are many tenants who are looking as soon as their lease is over," Councilmember Joyce Morgan said. "They're getting out because of things that they complain about. Even the church complains sometimes about a leaking roof and things like that."

Morgan says the mall is privately owned, so there isn't really anything the city can do to bring it back to life.

“What we're hoping is that the owners will see the vision that the city has and say you know what we're all in, and we're going to do something good for Regency," Morgan said. "The good thing that happened is that Impact Church went into the Belk building. That's an amazing, great thing to happen to Regency. But now we need the rest of the mall, something to be done with it."

Morgan says there have been many ideas for the property come and go.