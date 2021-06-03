Regency Mall allowing eligible patients to get COVID-19 vaccine without appointments Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Mall is allowing eligible people to get vaccinated without an appointment Saturday, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.
All eligible groups in Florida are allowed to get the vaccine at the site, including:
- Persons aged 65 or older
- Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff
- Healthcare Personnel with Direct Patient Contact
- K-12 School Employees – Ages 50 or Older
- Sworn Law Enforcement – Ages 50 or Older
- Firefighters - Ages 50 or Older
- People with high vulnerability to COVID-19
In addition, anyone who is due for their second dose may come to receive the vaccine.
You should bring a photo ID with you to the vaccination site.
The Regency Mall COVID-19 vaccination site will run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.