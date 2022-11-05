Jacksonville plans to allocate $336,000 to reduce crime

Councilman Reggie Gaffney says they are planning to grant multiple nonprofits who will work closely with the city to help with crime prevention.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s often said that law enforcement can’t arrest its way out of violence solutions need to start long before police are called.

Sponsors of a City Council measure approved Tuesday night are hopeful those solutions can be found at a hyper-local level.

The bill allocate hundreds of thousands of dollars to crime reduction.

“Well first of all, don’t think it needs to be a lottery," said Bishop Billy Brock Jr., New Beginnings New Mercies Kingdom Fellowship.

Brock has been focused on violence reduction in Jacksonville both in the pulpit and in the streets.

"I think they need to find those who have actually been effective to a certain extent and give that money to those people who have those boots on the ground," said Brock.

Brock is hopeful a new city spending initiative helps.

“This is the start right here to really try to deal with the number one issue in my opinion when it comes to crime," said City Councilman Reggie Gaffney.

Gaffney says many violent months motivated him to look for new solutions to reduce the crime rate.

“Did a summit to talk about crime. I did marches with quench the violence and I have done rallies with other non-profits to figure out what we can do together," said Gaffney.

Along with City Council President Sam Newby, Gaffney championed a bill approved Tuesday creating 336 thousand dollars in grants to fund small nonprofits working to fight crime in the community.