Redevelopment plans for Morocco Shrine Center announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville real estate firm received government approval to begin redeveloping the city's Morocco Shrine Center.

The project, planned by the Klotz Group of Companies, is expected to cost more than $200 million.

The 37-acre area is located on St. Johns Bluff Road South near the University of North Florida and the St. Johns Town Center.

The area will be renamed the Village at Town Center. When completed, it will have student housing, as well as commercial, office and outdoor recreation space. The 100,000 square-foot main temple building will be redeveloped into apartments.

There will also be a hotel on the property.

“The iconic Morocco Shrine Center is not just a great property in a great location, it is one that has impacted the lives of so many over the years by serving as Jacksonville’s de facto convention center,” said Jeff Klotz, CEO of The Klotz Group of Companies. “The uniquely programed mix of residential, hospitality and commercial is meant to accentuate year-round enjoyment of the great North Florida climate and a love for all things arts, culture, and community.”