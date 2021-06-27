Red flag warning issued for Jacksonville-area beaches

Lifeguards recommend only strong swimmers should enter the water under a red flag.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Beaches in Jacksonville will fly red flags Sunday due to dangerous ocean conditions.

Lifeguards recommend only strong swimmers should enter the water under a red flag.

Dangerous rip currents have been a deadly threat to swimmers this summer. In May, a 31-year-old father died while swimming at Huguenot Memorial Park. A 37-year-old man died during the same week in Fernandina Beach during rip current conditions.

If you are caught in a rip current, do not swim directly towards the shore.

First, yell for help. Then, swim parallel to the shore until you are rescued or get out of the rip current. Once out of the rip current, you can attempt to swim back to shore.