Assistance from the Red Cross was requested for four adults Monday after a fire tore through a home on Jacksonville's Westside.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted that they were responding to a residential structure fire in the 6600 block of Shindler Drive around 8 a.m.

The house was given the 'all clear' by responders and was under control in a little over an hour.

At this time there is no known cause. The State Fire Marshal has been requested to investigate.