Red Cross: 20 people displaced by multi-unit fire in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — American Red Cross volunteers assisted 20 people displaced by a multi-unit fire in Mandarin on July 4 in Jacksonville.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Via Di Olivia Court.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the fire was caused by lightning.

The Red Cross says it's helping residents by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials such as help replacing medications and mental health support.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year and most of these are home fires. In a typical year, home fires kill more people in the United States than all other natural disasters combined.

Visit www.redcross.org/fire or more information and download the free Red Cross Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).

People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones.