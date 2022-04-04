Ready to recycle? Here's our list of drop-off sites in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video in this story is part of an earlier, related report.
Recycling is coming back to Jacksonville!
The initiative started Monday and sites are being added over time.
There are now 12 recycling drop-off locations in Clay County. A press release from the County Commission says that residents may place materials in the containers at any of these locations during designated hours. Don't forget to flatten your cardboard boxes!
Temporary drop off sites and their hours:
- Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg (opening Friday, then open sunrise to sunset 7 days a week)
- Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island (open 24/7)
- Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Sation, 6343 Seminole Street, Kingsley Lake (open 24/7)
- Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Planation Oaks Blvd., Orange Park (open sunrise to sunset 7 days a week)
- Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove springs (open sunrise to sunset 7 days a week)
- Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd., Keystone Heights (open sunrise to sunset 7 days a week)
- Walter Odom Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park (open sunrise to sunset 7 days a week)
Permanent Drop-off Sites and their hours:
- Clay Hill Environmental Convenience Center, 5869 CR 218, Middleburg (open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Doctor's Inlet Environmental Convenience Center, 288 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Middleburg, (open Thurs. through Sat., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Keystone Heights Environmental Convenience Center, 5505 CR 214, Keystone Height (open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Long Bay Environmental Convenience Center, 1589 Long Bay Rd, Middleburg (open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility, 3545 Rosemary Hill Rd, Green Cove Springs (open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)