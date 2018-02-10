In 20 seconds, three suspects broke into an Alachua County gun store, smashed the case, and took off with 13 guns.

It’s part of a bigger problem that agencies across Florida are facing: recovering stolen guns before it’s too late.

Agent Todd Okray oversees investigations for the ATF Field Office Tallahassee.

“It doesn’t surprise me, but it does impress me how fast they could compromise security measures,” Okray said about the 20-second burglary.

Break-ins and thefts of licensed gun stores — a top priority he said. Okray explained the goal is to get guns off the streets before they can be used in crimes.

“They are there with a purpose: get in and steal guns and get out,” Okray said.

Police identified suspects Jaharold Davis and Devito Early on the security video. A juvenile third suspect, said to be a look-out, was also arrested. Davis faces 13 counts of grand theft and possessing a gun as a felon. Early faces one count of grand theft.

Hours after the smash and grab —deputies found two guns in a field near the store. Then a tip from another gun store that interacted with the suspects trying to buy ammunition led police to the trio and five other stolen guns.

For investigators, tracing the guns in the first 24 hours is make or break for the case.

“Absolutely critical,” Rhodenizer said, ”they’re canvassing the area, following up on leads.”

Big Daddy Guns owner Tony McKnight said he took all the steps he could, but the determined burglars used bolt cutters on the roll-up door then smashed their way inside.

“We have the latest cameras, motion detectors, bars on the windows. We have the back doors barred,” McKnight said.

McKnight believes his business was targeted. He pointed to the front case that was smashed and 13 guns were taken. McKnight added he is working closely with ATF. Still, more guns and other suspects remain on the streets.

“If there’s no paperwork to see where that gun came from, it just helps enhance their criminal activity,” Okray said.

Rhodenizer added that police are hoping to cash-in by rewarding strong tips.

“Up to $1,000 for a gun that is recovered that is used in a crime like this armed business burglary,” Rhodenizer said.

Data obtained by First Coast News show in 2018, over 110 guns have been stolen from licensed firearms dealers. Fewer than 50 have been recovered.

