Records: Man accused in fatal wreck that killed Jacksonville bartender had 34 traffic violations in 20 years

Jonathan Davis, 38, says he slept in the woods and didn't call 911 after a fatal crash in Middleburg on April 10, according to a police report.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Chris Tanton is one of many people mourning. His girlfriend, 23-year-old Cassidy Mongeon was hit by a driver going the wrong way on County Road 218 in Clay County.

“She is an amazing strong person, she would do anything, fight for anybody that was in a tough spot.”

Tanton says he woke up around 2:30 a.m. on April 10 and Mongeon was not home. He tried calling friends to see where she was.

Hours later, police arrived at their Middleburg home, but Tanton says he was not told anything because he was not next of kin.

Tanton called Mongeon’s parents, and they met at the hospital. They held Mongeon’s hand as she was taken off of life support.

“It’s not something I would wish on any human being to have to see the person they love in that type of state,” Tanton said.

The 23-year-old was a bartender, part of a Teamsters union and would often stand up for others, Tanton told First Coast News.

“She recently ran for a steward position in her union, helping people file their grievances, helping them find solutions in their workplace, she’ll never get a chance to do any of those things,” Tanton said.

A Middleburg man is facing two charges in the crash that killed Mongeon including leaving the scene of a crash with a death and attached tag not assigned to the vehicle.

Mongeon’s boyfriend believes the man who allegedly hit her should not be back on the road and records show he’s had multiple traffic violations.

A police report says 38-year-old Jonathan Davis turned himself in after seeing his SUV on the news and the reports the victim was fighting for her life.

He told police he didn’t know what he hit, but got out of the car and slept in the woods nearby. A police report says Davis bought the GMC Yukon two days ago from a friend but took a license plate from his Ford Ranger and put it on the vehicle involved in the crash.

Court records show he has received 34 traffic citations in 20 years, including driving with an open container, running red lights, driving with a suspended license and unlawful speed. Davis has also a charge of domestic battery against him but the charges were dropped. Other charges include possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.

“Reading that list is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because he shouldn’t have been able to do what he did that night as it is," Tanton said. "I’ve no doubt in my mind that he will do it again and again and again.”

Mungeon’s loved ones will hold a rally on April 27 outside of the Clay County Courthouse to ask for no bond reduction. Davis’ petition for a reduced bond hearing will be held at the courthouse on April 28.