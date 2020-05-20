Recent dental hygiene grad calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to take action so he, classmates can get to work

Due to COVID-19, the live patient exam required for dentists and dental hygienists to get their license to practice in Florida is not available right now.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Joshua May graduated in April from FSCJ's dental hygiene program and is ready to get to work as a dental hygienist. The only problem is he can't.

“The unique position that COVID has presented us, unfortunately, is we're locked out of one of our four licensure exams that are required to practice in the state of Florida,” May explained.



That exam is supposed to be done in person on a patient.

“These universities aren't able to host anyone on their campus in general, so dental students and dental hygiene students across the entire state of Florida we are locked out of our industry right now,” May said.

In April the Florida Board of Dentistry unanimously voted to support a one-time waiver of the live patient exam if one was granted. May said for that to happen the governor must give his approval. Until then May and his classmates are left in limbo, many with no income.

“We don't have time to have a second job," May said. "This is our job, and unfortunately, we're not able to really apply for any federal benefits or unemployment because we haven't been working for years. We’ve been at school and dedicating ourselves to this public health topic."

More than five million Floridians live in areas designated by the federal government as having a shortage of dentists. Now with the pandemic, the problem is only getting worse.

“COVID has actually exacerbated that problem because we now have a large population of older clinicians and hygienists and dentists that they're going to exit,” May said. “They're going to have an early retirement because they may be immunocompromised or they're just not willing to take the risks associated with practicing dentistry anymore.”

May is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to take action and authorize a one-time waiver of the live exam he and his fellow graduates need to get their license.

“What we really need to do is we need to get Governor DeSantis educated and aware of the situation that's happening so that he is able to waive these statutes,” May said.

First Coast News reached out to the governor’s office twice to see if he plans to take action. We have not heard back.

We also reached out to the Department of Health which sent us a statement saying: