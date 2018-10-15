CARRABELLE, FL - With cleanup efforts underway on Florida’s Gulf Coast, families are left with some very difficult decisions like figuring out which homes can be saved and which can’t.

“There’ll be no rebuilding,” said Lee Belt in the shadow of a home where the walls were blown out by strong winds. “It’s heart-wrenching.”

The home on Highway 319 stood just yards away from the water.

“It was such a nice house,” Belt said. “It just makes me sick looking at it.”

Belt is not the owner, but he does know the home inside and out. He’s been a caretaker for several homes on this stretch of road for over a decade.

He’d just finished putting a fresh coat of paint on the home and putting a new roof on the one next door.

Hurricane Michael nearly took both of them down last week.

“It’s a shame,” Belt said. “Total loss.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump visited the hardest-hit areas in Florida and Georgia. As the death toll continues to rise, Belt knows other areas paid a much higher cost.

“At least nobody around here [in Carrabelle] was hurt, that I know of,” Belt said.

That comfort only lasts so long, as he and his neighbors face a very long and very emotional recovery.

