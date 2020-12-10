Virtual business, real success: Realtors say they are having a record year for home sales

Realtors are investing time into social media and virtual tours during the pandemic, and it is working for them. They say it's a sellers' market right now.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Business has gone virtual during the pandemic and that includes the homebuying process. It’s one industry that is doing well despite financial struggles many are facing across the country.

The success is in part thanks to the virtual world we are living in with FaceTime, social media, and Zoom calls. It connects us all.

Realtors on the First Coast say they’ve been connecting with buyers from across the country, specifically New York, New Jersey and California, and helping them find a home virtually.

People are also finding their real estate agent virtually based off what they see on social media. It's working. Jacksonville realtors CC Underwood and Shonda Campanaro say they are both going to have record years in sales.

“It also became an outlet,” Underwood said about social media. She's a regular on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, making it a part of her daily routine especially when she couldn't meet homebuyers in person.

TikTok has become a hub for home inspiration and connecting with buyers and sellers. If you search the hashtag real estate, videos with that hashtag on TikTok have a combined 1.8 billion views.

Local realtors are diving into the world of @tiktok_us as more business has moved virtual. I talked with realtor CC Underwood about finding real success in a virtual world. More on #GMJ. pic.twitter.com/1q4YoXNFts — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 12, 2020

“This is a really great community, a growing community of other moms (and) other women," Underwood said. "People just poking fun at themselves and also having a business benefit."

Realtor Shonda Campanaro is also using the app to show homes for sale and show her personality. We found her through the app by searching Jacksonville Real Estate.

“My business never slowed down, only the way I did business," Campanaro said. "So I was doing a lot of Zoom calls, a lot of FaceTime calls, virtual open houses and things like that.”

They both say it’s a sellers' market right now and homes are being sold in the first few days they are listed.

What does a sellers' market mean? We spoke with Bill Sharp from Sharp Mortgages, Inc. He says there are low interest rates right now driving more people to buy homes right now.