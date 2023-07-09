Rawlings Elementary School student died while riding bike, principal says

A 5th grader at Rawlings Elementary School died in a biking accident Wednesday, according to an email to parents from Principal Jesse Gates.
The student has been identified by Gates, but because they are a minor, First Coast News will not share their name at this time.
The student's death "has hit our school, our staff, and our community like a nuclear blast to the soul," Gates wrote in his email.
The school will implement a crisis response plan, which will provide support for anyone effected by this tragedy.
A crisis team and school counselors will be available to students about their feelings.
"If you feel your child needs assistance or is having a great deal of difficulty coping with this loss, please do not hesitate to call so we can work through this together," he wrote.
He signed off with a message to the school's community: "In the darkest of times is when we all need one another the most. My faith teaches me the immense power of Love, even in the face of life's greatest darkness. With this community’s love and prayers, we will get through this together."