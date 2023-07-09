Rawlings Elementary School student died while riding bike, principal says

The 5th grader died in a biking accident in his neighborhood, Principal Jesse Gates said. He said the death has hit the school 'like a nuclear blast to the soul.'

A 5th grader at Rawlings Elementary School died in a biking accident Wednesday, according to an email to parents from Principal Jesse Gates.

The student has been identified by Gates, but because they are a minor, First Coast News will not share their name at this time.

The student's death "has hit our school, our staff, and our community like a nuclear blast to the soul," Gates wrote in his email.

The school will implement a crisis response plan, which will provide support for anyone effected by this tragedy.

A crisis team and school counselors will be available to students about their feelings.

"If you feel your child needs assistance or is having a great deal of difficulty coping with this loss, please do not hesitate to call so we can work through this together," he wrote.