A man's body was recovered in Nassau County after he drowned during a hunting trip, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office (NCSO).

NCSO received a call about a missing person around 2:30 a.m. and responded to the Crawford Hunting Camp on Crawford Road in Callahan.

When they arrived, they found Wade Alfred Price, 46, from Jacksonville. He said that he and his friend, Troy James Dinkins, 45, were running their hunting dogs after wild hogs in the area. After they were done, the two became muddy and decided to wash off in the pond.

Price told deputies that he got out of the pond to dry his clothes and when he came back, Dinkins was nowhere to be found. He tried to search for him, but then called 911 when he was unsuccessful at finding him.

NCSO searched the scene with K9s. Its dive team also responded and found Dinkins at the bottom of the pond, which was about 10 feet deep.

No other information was released at this time.

© 2018 WTLV