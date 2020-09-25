x
Rare 'patternless' venomous snake discovered in North Florida

A biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife microchipped the snake before releasing back out into the wild
Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife reported finding an "extremely unusual" discovery in North Florida. The biologist, Pierson Hill, found a "patternless" eastern diamondback snake, according to a post on FWC's Facebook and Instagram pages.

FWC posted a picture of the snake next to a photo of a normal looking diamondback.

"This color morph is exceptionally rare – only a small handful of patternless diamondbacks have been documented by biologists," the Facebook post states. The snake was microchipped so researchers can track it. It was released back into the wild, the post states. 

Advice to anyone who spots and eastern diamondback? Stay away, the FWC says. It's one of six venomous snake species that are native to Florida.

