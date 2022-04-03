Hakeem Robinson (Ksoo) faces two murder charges for the murders of Charles McCormick in 2020 and Adrian Gainer in 2019. His trial is set for June 6.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, is set to go to trial June 6. He's accused of killing two young men in separate shootings in Jacksonville.

Adrian Gainer aka Bibby was shot in February 2019 and Charles McCormick was shot in January 2020.

Robinson is at the center of dozens of rap beef videos between rival groups in Jacksonville. In the March 4, 2022 pretrial hearing Robinson's attorneys argued that he was hit with his second murder charge warrant as he was preparing to be released on bond for the first murder charge.

Robinson's lawyers argue that the State Attorney's Office participated in questionable practices. The State Attorney's Office maintains that there was probable cause to issue a warrant for Gainer's murder at the time that they did.

First Coast News spoke with Robinson's family who showed up to court.

Robinson's sister says she believes her brother is innocent, but she feels for Gainer's mother.

"Yes, I do believe my brother is innocent, if I could hold her hand, I would say I'm sorry because I'm a mother," said Shardajia Robinson, Hakeem's sister.

Judge Tatiana Salvador says she will review the details of the case and another hearing is set for mid March. Shardajia Robinson says she appreciates the judge's attention to detail.

"I was very satisfied with the thoroughness of the judge and that she was actually all open ears to both sides and hearing everything out," said Robinson.