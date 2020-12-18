Rapper Common visits Brunswick, donates running shoes in honor of Ahmaud Arbery

He donated his running shoes to families in honor of Arbery, as well as his love for running, at the Boys & Girls Club's Elizabeth Correll Teen Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Grammy-award winning rapper Common visited Brunswick Friday and donated his running shoes to families in honor of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery's death gained national attention after a cell phone recording of his death, taken by one of the three men accused in his killing, was released in May. The men told police they chased Arbery through their Satilla Shores subdivision in Brunswick before the fatal shooting on Feb. 23. The men say they believed he was burglarizing local homes. His family maintains he was jogging.

The actor and author donated his running shoes to families in honor of Arbery, as well as his love for running, at the Boys & Girls Club's Elizabeth Correll Teen Center, 4226 Coral Park Dr.

He also paid a visit to Arbery's family.