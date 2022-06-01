Rally held in St. Augustine in support of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection

St. Augustine has been the target of protesters since the removal of two Confederate statues downtown last year.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights took a political turn Thursday night as supporters of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists held a rally on the city’s central plaza.

Confederate flags and chants of “let’s go Brandon” could be seen and heard by tourists passing by on the Holly Jolly Christmas Trolly.

One woman who asked not to be named said she was there to support Capitol rioters who are in prison.

"We're standing for the Patriots that are on January 6, that were there are incarcerated there. They're not allowed to have their freedom. They're not allowed their rights. They're only allowed two hours a day outside. They are incarcerated illegally. These young men are incarcerated, and they need help to get down and representation. So God bless America," she said.

St. Augustine has been the target of protesters since the removal of two Confederate statues downtown last year.