Rally held in opposition of bill that would let voters decide if Jacksonville should remove Confederate monuments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is planning to host a rally Tuesday in opposition to a bill that would let the city's voters decide on whether to continue removing Confederate monuments in the city.

The bill is sponsored by Jacksonville City Council member Al Ferraro, and is expected to be introduced at Tuesday's Council meeting following the rally.

The public referendum proposed by Councilman Al Ferraro is a cowardly and dangerous idea that could backfire on the entire city," said Ben Frazier.

“If implemented it would divide residents, stain our image and make Jacksonville a national center of racial controversy."

The Confederate monument in James Weldon Johnson Park, formerly known as Hemming Park, was removed by the city of Jacksonville on June 9, 2020. Mayor Lenny Curry said at the time that the city would continue to remove Confederate monuments and markers, but council members say this promise has not been fulfilled in a timely manner.

In March 2022, City Council member Mark Carlucci proposed that the council return to work on this issue, First Coast News reported.

Ferraro's bill proposes surveying the residents of Jacksonville before removing any more monuments on city-owned property.

The bill text states that a vote would help to resolve this issue "as soon as possible to prevent inaction from further frustrating the work of the Council."

If this bill is passed, there will be a public referendum vote on whether to continue removing monuments. Ferraro proposes that the vote take place during the General Election on Nov. 8.

The ballot title would be "City Removal of Historic Monuments and Markers On City-Owned Property." The question would be phrased: "Shall the City of Jacksonville remove historic monuments and markers, defined as fixed assets that are identifiable because of particular historic, national, local or symbolic significance, on City-owned property?" and voters would check "yes" or "no."

First Coast News spoke to Ferraro about his proposal, telling us, “People don’t want to see the monuments, historical markers, things like that, taken down either by 19 (city council) members or by a mayor. So, they want to have a say in this. So I have asked to have this put on the ballot by filing a bill and the voters in November will be able to say whether they support it or not.”

Wells Todd, with Take 'Em Down Jax, a group that wants to see all monuments removed, says, "We have been at the struggle now for almost five years. That's really an embarrassment. It should be an embarrassment to Jacksonville."

Todd is even calling on the council's African American members to support him. "You need to take a stand. You need to do what is right. You need to do what our ancestors could not do, and that is to stand up and say what these statues represent."