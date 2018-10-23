JACKSONVILLE — Calls for action continue after Sunday's mass shooting. Two Jacksonville city council members joined community activists outside of the Coin Laundromat near where the shooting took place.

A rally held on Tuesday hoped to push for change.

Two of the Jacksonville City councilmen at the rally feel that investing in communities rather than police is a solution to prevent crimes like what happened at the Coin Laundromat.

RELATED: Family confirms two victims in Eastside mass shooting

"We [need to] focus in on prevention and intervention, not just policing. Because policing is not working,” said Councilman Garrett Dennis, who supports a different approach to fighting crime.

Dennis and fellow councilman Jim Love feel that economic development can bring communities like the Eastside back to prosperity.

"Help with the economic situation, come up with new and better ideas because we're coming up with some good ideas but we need to do more," Love said.

People not only want to develop communities, but residents like Candace Roberts want to develop the minds of the youth.

She feels it’s critical to stop them from becoming part of the violence like what took place on Sunday.

"A lot of young people are just bored, they don't have anything to do and they don't have anyone showing them there's something out there greater that they can do, " Roberts said.

Roberts thinks it's great that city leaders are getting involved. She feels their involvement needs to increase.

"We want to see them in our community and more hands on. It's just sad that it takes things like this to bring us together, we should already be together on one accord, with one mission and one goal," Roberts said.

© 2018 WTLV